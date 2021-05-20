European agreement on the Corona health certificate

Today, Thursday, European representatives and member states of the European Union reached an agreement on the European health certificate for the emerging corona virus.

This agreement aims to facilitate travel between the European Union countries this summer, despite the epidemic.

According to sources from Portugal, which currently holds the European Union presidency, an agreement has been reached on a plan to issue a “digital green certificate” to receive the anti-virus vaccination, which vacation centers consider a vital lifeline for the upcoming tourism peak season.

Representatives of the member states, the European Parliament and the European Commission participated in the negotiations.

According to the original proposal of the Commission, the document indicates whether the person: has proven that the test result is negative for Covid-19, or has recovered from the virus that causes the disease, or has been vaccinated with one of the four vaccines currently approved by the European Union.

This could provide the basis for waiving the quarantine requirements currently in place for many flights within the conglomerate.

This agreement also paves the way for facilitating travel before the start of the summer and holidays season at the end of next June, according to European sources.

Representatives of the European Parliament and the 27 member states of the Union reached a settlement at the end of the fourth negotiation session, as the same sources added.

The countries of the European Union have achieved good results in combating the pandemic, thanks to the vaccination campaigns they launched at the end of December 2020.

As a result, many EU countries have already begun to ease the restrictions they had imposed as part of the pandemic control measures.