The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has disapproved the marketing of Leqembi, a medicine used to treat early-detected Alzheimer’s.

According to the agency, concerns about the potential side effects of the drug, developed by the North American company Biogen in partnership with the Japanese laboratory Eisai, outweigh the impact it has in slowing down the disease that affects brain functions.

The European agency’s decision caused shares of Biogen, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to plummet last Friday, the 26th.

In a statement, those responsible for the treatment expressed disappointment with the disapproval and said they will reassess the committee’s opinion in order to be able to market the drug to eligible patients in the European Union.

“We are extremely disappointed by the negative opinion from the CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use) and understand that this may also be disappointing for the broader Alzheimer’s disease community. AD is an irreversible neurodegenerative disease that poses significant challenges for those living with the disease, their care partners and society,” said Lynn Kramer, Eisai’s chief clinical officer, in a statement co-authored with Biogen.

According to the treatment’s developers, Alzheimer’s currently affects 6.9 million people in Europe and this number is expected to almost double by 2050 as the elderly population grows.

“Eisai will seek to re-examine the committee’s opinion and will work with relevant authorities to ensure that this treatment is available to eligible people living with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in the European Union as soon as possible,” the statement added.

Other countries have already approved the use of Leqembi

The agency’s committee recommended 14 new drugs for approval at its July meeting. Leqembi was the only one to receive a negative opinion. Before being blocked in Europe, the treatment had already received approval in the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Israel.

Last year, Leqembi received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the FDA also approved another drug that follows a similar approach, Eli Lilly’s Kisunla.

How Leqembi works and side effects

Leqembi works by eliminating a sticky plaque in the brain linked to the disease. A large study showed that the drug slowed the decline in memory and thinking for several months in those who received the drug compared with those who received a dummy drug.

The drug, however, can also cause brain swelling and bleeding, side effects that can be dangerous.

Fall in shares

Biogen shares fell more than 4% to $216.82 shortly after markets opened on Friday, and Lilly shares fell 1%. Phil Nadeau, an analyst at investment bank TD Cowen, said in a note that he was surprised and disappointed by the committee’s decision.

He said, however, that the rejection of Leqembi does not affect his sales estimates because he believes that any European launch “would be very slow as reimbursement is negotiated and the complicated logistics of diagnosis and treatment are resolved.” (With AP)