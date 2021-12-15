Andrea Amon, Director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, said: “In the current situation, vaccination alone will not allow us to prevent the effect of the omicron mutant, as there is not enough time to fill the gap in vaccination.“.

The European Union Health Agency also raised its assessment of the risks of the new mutant to public health to “very high”, and recommended a series of measures, including returning to remote work, and increasing the level of caution during movements and celebrations on the occasion of the end of the year holidays..

And she considered it “very likely” that the new mutation would lead to “hospitalization and mortality rates higher than those already expected in previous estimates of the delta mutant, prevailing to date.”.

The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention renewed its call for the “urgent re-imposition and strengthening of non-pharmaceutical measures” against COVID-19, a term that broadly covers restrictions, to ease the burden on the health system..

“There is an urgent need to take drastic measures to reduce transmission, reduce the burden on the health system, and protect the most vulnerable in the coming months,” the agency, which covers 27 countries in the European Union, Norway and Iceland, added.

And the World Health Organization suggested that the mutated Omicron is spreading at an unprecedented rate “in most countries”, calling on them to use “all means to combat Covid-19 to avoid flooding hospitals with patients.”.

The European Center stressed that the “priority” lies in putting the muzzle, working remotely, avoiding crowding in places and public transport, staying at home when sick, ventilating and maintaining a high level of hygiene..

Besides tracking possible or confirmed infections with Omicron, the test is considered an “important tool” even when people are vaccinated, as well as isolating those infected with the virus.