No one doubts this heights at the need to rearm to Europe. Even Joschka Fischer, German ecopacifism icon, is asking for an extraordinary budget for defense and the immediate establishment of military service for men and women, given the new security situation. … But when talking about rearming to Europe, nobody knows exactly how many troops and how much money we are talking about.

The estimate with which the heads of state and government will work at the European Summit is the one that the Bruegel Research Institute has prepared jointly, based in Brussels, and the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IFW).

To replace the presence of US troops in Europe, they calculate, 300,000 more soldiers would be necessary than is currently available and about 250,000 million euros in additional expenditure in defense. And all this in a limited period of time, because “Russia will have the military force to attack the EU states in the next three to ten years,” says Guntram Wolff, one of the authors of the Kiel Institute.

To equip another 50 brigades with 300,000 men, 1,400 new latest generation tanks and 2,000 infantry combat vehicles would also be needed, more than Germany, France, Great Britain and Italy currently have together, calculates. Europe would have to produce some 2,000 long -range drones per year and these forces must be supplied sufficient, beyond the scarce stocks now available. One million 155 mm projectiles would be the minimum for sufficient supply for 90 days of high intensity combat.

The report suggests the possibility of using the capacity of the European automobile industry to cover production holes.

Fragmented forces

The EU countries, finally, would have to advance in military coordination. Europe would also need to develop air and transport traffic capabilities, as well as war with missiles and drones. It would also be necessary to create recruitment, communication and training capabilities.

The combat power of 300,000 American soldiers is much greater than that of the same number of European soldiers, because the European ones are divided into 29 national armies. An even stricter control structure would be necessary than that of the NATO joint command, including a strategic unit with European aerospace capacities that the European armed forces lack. Europe, including the United Kingdom, currently has 1.47 million active military: lack of coordination can be fatal. For all this, the joint defense expenditure should increase throughout the EU and almost immediately from 2% to 3.5% or 4% of GDP. And all this without having counted financial and military aid to Ukraine.

A leopard 2 tank in a Rheinmetall Factory



EFE





Half of the 250,000 million euros needed annually could be financed with European joint debt and derive in joint armament purchases. The other half could be financed by the Member States through their expense in National Defense. Wolff explains that for this design the testing during the pandemic has been used.

“Even if the orders of magnitude are initially considerable, economically is manageable in relation to the EU economic power,” he says, and resolves that additional costs would only be about 1.5% of the EU GDP. “This is much less than what had to mobilize to overcome the crisis during the Covid pandemic, for example,” he concludes.

Another determining factor in the equation is that of the deadlines. How long does it take to develop capacities similar to those of NATO? Armed companies such as the German Rheinmetall recognize that they are producing to the fullest of their capacity and have orders to cover several years.

They repeatedly complain that the policy is too slow in the creation of capacities, even with the financing on the table. It is not enough to give the order, it is necessary to guarantee the supplies of materials and components, in addition to the effective logistics of its transfer. And it will also be necessary to establish priorities.

European dependence

According to the ‘Think Tank’ International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), there are entire capacity areas for which Europeans depend completely on the United States, such as strategic air transport to transfer soldiers and equipment, recognition tasks, especially satellite, long -range missiles that allow achieving objectives within Russia and air defense, especially against cruise or drones missiles.

Ronja Kempin, from the German Institute of International Affairs, emphasizes that, without the abilities of the United States, “Europeans are practically blind” and are not able to obtain their own overview of what the enemy does. “The EU does not have its own headquarters that can send to action a larger unit such as the RDC,” he adds, “the EU planning and execution military staff is too small and the members have not provided the necessary personnel for years.”