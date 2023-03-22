The Joint Research Center (JRC) of the European Commission warned on Monday that Europe is on its way to a drought similar to that of the summer of 2022 and that the rains of the next few weeks will be “crucial” to determine the future impact of an “exceptionally dry and warm winter” like the one that is now ending.

In a report made public this Monday, the JRC warns that almost all of southern and western Europe has been affected by “substantial anomalies of soil moisture and river flow due to an exceptionally dry and warm winter”, with impacts of the “emerging drought” already visible in France, Spain and northern Italy.

The current situation could become critical in the coming months if the temperature and precipitation anomalies persist in the spring of 2023

“Seasonal forecasts show a warmer than average spring across Europe, while precipitation forecasts are characterized by greater uncertainty and spatial variability,” the report states.

“It will take a close monitoring and adequate water use plans to deal with a season that currently runs the risk of being critical in terms of water resources,” he points out.

For the JRC, this lack of precipitation already generates “concern” in sectors such as water supply, agriculture and energy production and even during the spring you will begin to notice less flow in the rivers of the perialpine region due to the “severe reduction of the contribution of snowmelt to river flows”.

“The dry conditions associated with potential impacts on the availability of water resources are emerging in large areas of western and northwestern Europe and several smaller areas of southern Europe.

In addition, the entity recalls that similar conditions led to a “drought between severe and extreme” in 2022.

The general conditions of drought alert is already given in southern Spain, France, Ireland, the United Kingdom, northern Italy, Switzerland, most of the Mediterranean islands, and the regions of Romania and Bulgaria that face the Black Sea and Greece.

“Crops and vegetation at the beginning of the season have not been significantly affected yet, but the current situation could become critical in the coming months if the anomalies in temperature and precipitation persist in the spring of 2023,” the report underlines.

INTERNATIONAL WRITINGWith information from EFE