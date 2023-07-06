The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) said Thursday that sees no “critical” reason to stop glyphosate reapprovalBayer’s herbicide accused of causing cancers in its users in the United States and Europe.

In an expected report delivered this Thursday to the European Commission, this regulatory body had to establish what were the risks of exposure to this herbicide for man, animal and the environment.

EFSA “did not identify a critical domain of concern” for glyphosate in humans, animals and the environmentexplains the agency, which in any case indicates “a high long-term risk in mammals” in half of the uses proposed for this herbicide.

The report is key because it will serve as a basis for the European Commission to decide whether or not to extend for five years the authorization given in the European market to the best-known brand of herbicides, which expires on December 15.

Producers are “very confident” that authorization will be given again, according to a representative of the Glyphosate Platform France (Bayer, Syngenta…) quoted by France Agricole.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (CIRC) of the World Health Organization classified glyphosate in 2015 as a “probable carcinogen” for humans.

For its part, a group of experts from Inserm in France concluded in 2021 that “there is an increased risk of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas with an average presumption of relationship” with glyphosate, the active substance of the famous Roundup marketed by Monsanto, purchased by the German Bayern in 2018.

In the United States, lawsuits by people who accuse the manufacturer of failing to warn Roundup have cost Bayer billions of dollars.

On the contrary, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) considered in June last year that the available scientific evidence does not make it possible to classify glyphosate as a carcinogen.

“ECHA’s Risk Assessment Committee has produced its independent scientific opinion: the current classification of glyphosate does not change,” ECHA stated at the time. This is because the herbicide has been classified as a product that carries risks of causing “eye injuries”, in addition to being “toxic to aquatic environments”.

Activists protested in front of the Supreme Court of Justice in Bogotá, for the endorsement to continue with the aerial spraying with this chemical. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo/CEET

Harmful effects that are ‘documented’

EFSA was initially due to publish its findings in the second half of 2022, before announcing the postponement due to the “unprecedented” number of comments received.

Pending this study, the Commission extended by one year, until December 15, 2023, the authorization of glyphosate in the EU.

On Wednesday, environmental NGOs called on the French government to oppose the renewal of this authorization. “Our organizations ask that France take a position against the new authorization of this dangerous substance for health and the environment,” claimed some fifteen NGOs, including Future Generations, Greenpeace, Red Action Climat or Friends of the Earth, in a letter sent to French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and other ministries.

The toxic effects of glyphosate, as well as its ubiquitous presence in the environment and in living beings, have been widely documented.

“The toxic effects of glyphosate, as well as its ubiquitous presence in the environment and living beings, are widely documented,” the signatories of the letter note. “However, in mid-June 2021, the four Member States in charge of drafting the evaluation file gave a favorable opinion on the reauthorization of glyphosate,” they lamented.

Agricultural organizations oppose the ban, considering that getting rid of weeds is inevitable.

Europe is not the only region in the world where there is a debate about glyphosate, in other parts lawsuits have been attempted against Bayer.

A few weeks ago the group agreed to pay about $7 million in New York state to end lawsuits accusing it of misleading consumers by portraying Roundup weed killer as safe.

And in Colombia?

Last May, Commission V of the Senate of the Republic approved in its first debate the Bill that prohibits glyphosate in activities to eradicate crops for illicit use in Colombia, which is promoted by the senator of the Historical Pact, Esmeralda Hernández.

Esmeralda Hernández, author of the project against glyphosate. Photo: Esmeralda Hernandez Press

The initiative, which represents one of the main bets and campaign promises of President Gustavo Petro to rethink the fight against drugs, is based on the serious effects of the chemical on human health, ecosystems, bodies of water, food crops and sanctuaries natives of the country.

It should be noted that the proposed restriction focuses solely on the eradication of crops for illicit use and not on conventional agriculture.

Although the use of glyphosate in aerial spraying against coca crops was suspended in Colombia since 2015, today there is no law that prohibits it, as proposed by the congresswoman’s project.

The Colombian government has said that the new policy of its fight against drugs no longer revolves around forced eradication because it is not effective and that it is now focused on blocking the path of criminal organizations and capturing the “owners of the business and criminal finance.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*with information from AFP