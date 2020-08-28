The historic decision of the WTO arbitrators in the dispute over “energy adjustments”, adopted in favor of Russia, was contested by the EU. This is stated in message on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development.

As the department notes, Europe actually nullified Russia’s victory with the help of the situation that developed in the WTO appellate body. The fact is that the United States, dissatisfied with the work of the WTO, does not appoint new arbitrators and thereby block the work of the body. No changes in Washington’s position are expected.

Thus, the European Union will be able to ignore the WTO position as much as necessary and continue the policy of anti-dumping duties, which has been pursued since the times of the Soviet Union.

Related materials The pipe does not burn The US and Europe are preventing the construction of Nord Stream 2. Why doesn’t Russia care now? She fell apart China has hacked into the Western world trade system. After 25 years, the United States decided to destroy it

The crux of the dispute lies in the fact that Europe considers low energy prices in Russia to be non-marketable, which allow producers to reduce the cost of their products for export. Because of this, anti-dumping investigations assumed that Russian enterprises were receiving state aid.

Shipments of welded pipes and ammonium nitrate suffered in particular. For metallurgists at different times, the size of duties ranged from 30 to 140 percent, and for producers of ammonium nitrate – 32.7 dollars per ton.

The lawsuit was filed in 2015. In its decision, the panel agreed with both the general position of Russia and on specific issues. If the decision comes into force, Moscow may demand the return of the lost profit.

The appeal, as indicated in the Ministry of Economic Development, contradicts the EU’s statements on the need to comply with WTO law. “The EU by its actions actually obstructs justice, trying to prolong the possibility of using illegal practices to protect its non-competitive producers,” the ministry concluded.

The desire of the United States to block the work of the WTO is associated with a mass of claims to the work of the organization that arose even before the presidency of Donald Trump. Washington believes that the organization makes decisions in favor of developing countries, primarily China, and those benefit from the United States itself.