The MEPs in charge of drafting the future artificial intelligence law on Monday asked the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to call a international summit to regulate technological systems such as ChatGPT.

In his opinion, a high-level global summit is necessary to agree on a set of preliminary principles that guide the development, control and deployment of these systems, according to a letter to which EFE has had access.

MEPs call for moderation and responsibility

The speed of technological progress is faster and more unpredictable than policy makers around the world had anticipated

The 12 MEPs -belonging to the EPP, the Social Democratic group, the European Conservatives, the Liberal group and the Greens- called on the democratic countries to think about possible systems governance, supervision and support for the development of this type of technology.

They also asked moderation and responsibility to non-democratic countries in his quest to develop these tools.

“Recent advances in the field of artificial intelligence have shown that the speed of Technological progress is faster and more unpredictable than had been anticipated by policy makers around the world,” they state in the letter.

For this reason, they see the “need” for politics to dedicate a “important attention” to this matteras claimed by the United States Future of Life Institute in a letter signed by more than 2,600 experts, academics and businessmen.

Despite the importance of technological advances in the field of artificial intelligence, authorities are calling for greater restraint and responsibility for its control.

Maximum attention to AI

The American center asks to stop the training of these artificial intelligence systems for six months to have time to develop safe protocols, since, otherwise, “non-human minds” can be created that could eventually outnumber people and ” be smarter” and even you run the risk of “losing control” of civilization.

Some affirmations that the MEPs consider “alarmist” and with which they do not agree, nor do they agree with the break they have proposed.

The European officials responsible for drafting the artificial intelligence law begin negotiations on Monday to set the criteria that should govern these new tools.

According to what the two main speakers, the social democrat Brando Benifei and the liberal Dragos Tudorache, told EFE last week, they want the developers be transparentWork on the way in which they train their models, that there is human supervision and prohibit the dissemination of illegal content.

The European Commission also recognizes “the need to consider specific standards” for this type of tool, according to sources from the cabinet of the Internal Market Commissioner, Thierry Breton, explain to EFE, and the same is the opinion of the Council of the EU.

