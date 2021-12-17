By the end of 2021, the European Commission (EC) will make a decision that is beneficial for Russia and recognize the environmentally friendly atom and natural gas, which are considered the main sources of energy for the country. This was stated by the Acting Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrei Babis, reports TASS…

The politician noted that he returned from a meeting of the European Council early in the morning on Friday, December 17. During the meeting, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, promised to draw up an act according to which the atom and gas will be considered sources of energy harmless to the planet with low emissions.

Maksim Reshetnikov, Minister of Economic Development of Russia, made a proposal to recognize nuclear energy as “green”. According to him, any source of energy can be considered clean if it does not emit carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. “Russia needs to achieve international recognition of the principle of technological neutrality in low-carbon development. This is extremely important for our country, because we consider nuclear energy to be low-carbon, ”the minister explained.

Earlier, the British government decided to save the planet with the help of nuclear power. The main contender for government funding is expected to be the Sizewell Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Suffolk County – it will be able to provide low-carbon energy to about six million homes over 60 years.