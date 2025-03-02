The warm hug of Keir Starmer to Volodimir Zelenski At the door of Downing Street, I was looking for this Saturday not only to serve as a balm after the anger in the oval office during the visit of the Ukrainian leader to Donald Trumpbut also … Mark a gesture that symbolizes the answer that European leaders convened by the British ‘premier’ in London seek to give this Sunday.

The Starmer team materialized its commitment to the Ukrainian cause with a signed loan of 2.26 billion pounds. An important precedent for the organized defense summit in the British capital that aims to be the epicenter of European support to Ukraine, and prelude to another key event convened by the president of the European Council, António Costanext Thursday in Brussels.

With the British call, it points to a double purpose: align the United Kingdom With European efforts without being subordinated to the EU agenda, while reinforcing the image of London as an independent actor, and leader, in global security. In that line, precisely, the British government announced a significant increase in defense spending, a clear message of commitment to the stability of the region.

The discussions of the London Summit will focus, according to sources of the number 10 of Downing Street, to strengthen the current position of Ukraine through the Continuous military support and the increase in economic pressure on Russia, as well as in the need to reach a solid and lasting agreement that guarantees permanent peace, allowing the country to deter and defend against future Russian attacks. In addition, the next steps will be addressed in the planning of robust security guarantees to ensure long -term stability.

The United Kingdom wanted to reaffirm its commitment to the defense of Ukraine through an important gesture: the Loan of 2.26 billion poundssigned this Saturday by the head of Economics, Rachel Reeves, and her Ukrainian counterpart Sergii Marchenko. This financing, which is part of the extraordinary income loan scheme (ERA) of the G7, will be reimbursed using the benefits generated by the sanctioned Russian assets. Reeves has underlined the importance of this measure for British security, stating that “a safe and protected Ukraine is a safe and protected United Kingdom.”

The loan, destined exclusively to the acquisition of military team, seeks to strengthen Ukraine’s defensive capacity at a crucial moment of war. The first delivery of funds is expected for next week, with annual disbursements of 752 million for three years. This measure adds to the United Kingdom’s commitment to provide three billion annually in military aid to Ukraine and Increase in defense spending up to 2.5% of GDP.

«Three years after the brutal Russia invasion to Ukrainewe are at a turning point “, so this Sunday” I will reaffirm my unwavering support to Ukraine and I will strengthen my commitment to provide capacity, training and help to place Ukraine in the best possible position, “said Starmer, who added that” in association with our allies, we must intensify our preparations for the European component of security guarantees, along with the discussions on the way. “

“A fair and lasting peace”

«We have the opportunity to unite to guarantee a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine, which ensures its sovereignty and security. It is time to unite to guarantee the best result for Ukraine, protect European security and ensure our collective future, ”concluded the prime minister.

Before having closed door conversations, Starmer reaffirmed the unwavering support from the United Kingdom to Ukraine at a time when US support is still questioned. “You have the total support of the entire United Kingdom, and we will maintain our support for Ukraine during the time that is necessary,” Starmer assured Zelenski.

The British leader stressed that the ovations of the crowd gathered in front of the government headquarters reflect the “unwavering determination” of the British people to support Ukraine and Defend your sovereignty.

For his part, Zelenski praised the role of London in the assistance to his country since the beginning of the conflict: “I want to thank them, the United Kingdom people, for the enormous support from the beginning of this war,” said the Ukrainian president, who also said he also felt “very happy that his Majesty the king has agreed to meet with me tomorrow, and I appreciate that they have organized such an important summit for that day.” “In Ukraine we are very happy to have strategic partners like you,” he said, and spoke of the 100 -year association agreement between the United Kingdom and Ukraine, signed on January 16.

Orbán asks the EU to mediate

The London meeting occurs five days before EU leaders meet this Thursday in Brussels In an extraordinary summit in which they will try to shape a joint position to deal with the delicate situation in which transatlantic relationships have remained after tensions between Zelenski and Trump.

With the information that the attendees collect in the quote in London, Europeans must try to reconcile their positions, which have mostly expressed in support of the Ukrainian, with the dissonant voices such as that of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbánwho has sent a letter to the president of the Council, the Portuguese António Costa, in which he asks that he introduce into the debate the possibility that it is the EU herself that tries to mediate between Vladimir Putin and Zelenski and announces that she will oppose the consensus of the rest of the countries, she reports Enrique Serbeto From Brussels.

Orbán will have the indirect support of the NATO general secretary, the Dutchman Mark Ruttethat he has published an unexpected message in which he comes to say that the Ukrainian should do his best to appease Trump.

He has not surprised that upon his arrival in London he has said that it is up to the Ukrainian to try to calm the waters. In statements to the BBC, Rutte has said that he would have informed Zeleski that “it is important that he finds a way to restore his relationship with the US president and the American leadership team.”