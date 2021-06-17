A spokesman for the European Commission warned that Janssen will not meet the schedule for delivering vaccines to the European bloc after the entry of 17 million doses of the drug in the community space has been blocked.

The European blockade comes after the contamination of 60 million doses of vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) in the United States, detected last week. The contamination happened in one of the factories where these vaccines are produced in Maryland.

+ Vaccine ‘filometer’ in SP works on the 1st day, but it is still little known

The incident occurred with materials for the production of a vaccine other than the one against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a released statement. In the same note, J&J stressed that these problems in the drug’s production are not related to the rare cases of blood clots caused by this vaccine against Covid-19.

The European Union has purchased 200 million doses of the vaccine from the North American pharmaceutical company, of which 55 million were expected to be delivered by the end of this month. So far, only 12 million doses of this single-dose immunizer have been delivered.

