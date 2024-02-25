Sérgio Tavares was one of the first to speak at the event called by Jair Bolsonaro this Sunday (Feb 25) in SP

Portuguese journalist Sérgio Tavares said he will take it to Europe and the world “the truth about Brazil” during the event called by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, this Sunday (25.Feb.2024).

As reported by the Power360Tavares was invited by the former president to participate in the act in the main trio after being detained for 4 hours in the immigration zone of Guarulhos airport by the PF (Federal Police).

“I will guarantee that Europe and the world will know the truth about Brazil. The world will know that Brazil needs freedom. There can be no censorship, no persecution. You cannot force babies to be vaccinated. I promise, this image will spread throughout Europe”, said the journalist at the event. He was one of the first to speak.

This Sunday morning (Feb 25), Sérgio said he was approached in the immigration area of ​​Guarulhos airport. He traveled to the country to report on the event promoted in SP.

