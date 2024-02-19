In 2019, Spotify accused Manzana of anti-competitive practices in Europe, this after pointing out that users of the green streaming platform need to use the Apple Store subscription system. Now, five years after this, It has been announced that the European Union could fine the creators of the iPhone for €500 million euros.

According to The Financial Times, the European Union would already be working on an antitrust fine against Apple, which would be announced at the beginning of next March. However, the company could refute this accusationsomething that would not only delay the final verdict, but could also reduce the sentence.

To be specific, Europe would accuse Apple of abusing its dominant position and imposing anti-competitive conditions on its rivals to favor its own services. In this case, mention is made of Apple Music, and the fact that the apple company has forced platforms like Spotify to use its subscription services for payments.

This fine comes shortly after the implementation of the system known as Core Technology Fee was announced, a fee of €0.50 euros that developers will have to pay for each first annual installation of their apps after exceeding 1 million downloads in the European Union. As expected, multiple companies opposed this.

When this fine is announced, This would be the first time that the European Union issues a lawsuit against Apple, since in the past we had only seen conflicts at the national level. On related topics, returns of the Apple Vision Pro are beginning. Likewise, Mark Zuckerberg gives his opinion on these mixed reality viewers.

Editor's Note:

Apple, like other companies, needs to be constantly audited to avoid antitrust practices, something they can easily do considering their position in the market. We hope that official information about this case will be released soon.

Via: Financial Times