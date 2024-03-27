RBC: Europe is ready to end the heating season with a record gas reserves in underground gas storage facilities

Based on the results of the 2023-2024 heating season in Europe, the volume of gas reserves in underground storage facilities (UGS) may reach a record 58 percent. About this with reference to data from the European Association of Gas Infrastructure Operators (GIE) reports RBC.

The indicator exceeds the average for the last five years by 17.6 percentage points. The previous high of 55.84 percent was set a year ago. So far, more gas is being taken from storage facilities than is ending, but, as a rule, the reverse process begins at the end of March – beginning of April.

The result turned out to be better than the forecasts of the European Union. Back in January, the European Commission believed that March could end with occupancy at 54 percent if countries continued to adhere to the target of reducing demand by 15 percent.

Experts note that Europe managed to go through the second heating season in a row in the face of falling Russian gas supplies thanks, firstly, to comfortable temperatures, and secondly, due to a decrease in the production of a number of energy-intensive goods. However, the latter condition was partially offset by the growth in production from renewable energy sources (RES).

Combined with low gas prices in recent months, European companies should have little difficulty filling storage facilities for next winter. Against the backdrop of stabilization of supplies, a gradual increase in consumption is expected.

Currently, Russia supplies pipeline gas to Europe along two routes – through one of the branches of the Turkish Stream and the Ukrainian gas transportation system. The second route will most likely be terminated in 2025, since neither Ukraine nor Europe express a desire to extend the current agreement.

Thus, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson stated that the European Union is able to provide itself with gas without transit through Ukraine, and in Kyiv they indicated that they are already able to meet their needs through production on their territory. Against this background, Gazprom’s net profit under RAS fell by seven percent, and revenue by 29.6 percent.