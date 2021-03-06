This 2021 Europe will be able to produce enough batteries to supply its own electric vehicle market, according to a study by Transport & Environment (T&E).

The construction of 22 gigafactories of batteries is planned in a decade, with a capacity of 460 GWh in 2025, enough for 8 million vehicles. The study advances that in ten years the amount of lithium necessary to manufacture this component will be reduced by half, while in 2035 more than 20% of lithium and 65% of cobalt will be of recycled origin.

Currently, the volume of raw materials needed to manufacture a battery stands at 30 kilos (including recycling) compared to 17,000 liters of gasoline for a thermal.

The authors of the study therefore ensure that “Europe’s current dependence on oil far exceeds your raw material needs for the manufacture of batteries. This difference will be accentuated more and more as the technological advances foreseen in the next ten years manage to reduce the amount of lithium necessary to manufacture a battery for an electric vehicle to half of what is currently needed. The amount of cobalt will also decrease by more than three-quarters and that of nickel by about a fifth. ‘

“Over its useful life, an average internal combustion engine vehicle consumes the equivalent of a stack of barrels of crude oil the same height as a 25-story building. On the contrary, for the same service with an electric car, if you take into account the recycling of the battery materials, only about 30 kg of metals would be lost, about the size of a soccer ball ”, says Lucien Mathieu, transport and e-mobility analyst at T&E.