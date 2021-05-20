ofRichard Strobl shut down

The EU Parliament and the EU countries have agreed on details for a Europe-wide certificate for the detection of corona vaccinations, tests and survived diseases.

Brussels – It is an important step towards facilitating travel within the EU. The EU Parliament and the EU countries have agreed on details for a Europe-wide certificate to prove corona vaccinations, tests and survived Covid diseases. This was announced by the Portuguese Presidency in Brussels on Thursday.

EU certificate for travel despite the corona crisis is coming

Until the end, there was still a dispute about the extent to which EU countries can determine travel rules or facilitations themselves. The compromise now provides that the sovereignty of the member states will not be interfered with, but additional restrictions such as quarantine for those who have tested negative, vaccinated or cured should only be introduced if the infection situation requires it.

On the other hand, it is still unclear when exactly the certificate will be introduced in the countries. The Federal Ministry of Health said at the beginning of the week that it is currently assumed that an electronic vaccination certificate could be provided “in the second half of the second quarter”, ie by June 30 at the latest.

However, in many countries it is already possible to enter without quarantine. In Greece, for example, only a completed vaccination or a PCR test that is 72 hours old or less must be presented. As of Wednesday, the quarantine requirement for entry into Austria no longer applies for Germans, but at least one test with a negative result must have been made. In Italy, too, there is no longer any obligation to isolate yourself – but the authorities continue to require a negative corona test result on arrival. (dpa / rjs)