Analyst Asafov said that Europe no longer wants to solve the problems of Ukraine at its own expense

Europe is no longer willing to solve Ukraine’s problems at its own expense, it needs to deal with its own problems regarding the upcoming winter and energy system problems, political analyst Alexander Asafov said. He expressed his opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Some Western countries are ready to accept the capitulation of Ukraine so that the problems will be solved by themselves, said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba. “Foreign ministers often ask me in interviews and conversations: how long can you hold out? Instead of asking what else needs to be done to win in the shortest possible time, ”Kuleba said, noting that there is a feeling that some European countries expect that Ukraine will“ collapse ”and all problems will be solved by themselves.

“The fact is that there is such an attempt to make the problems of Ukraine a problem of Western countries, although it is obvious that they are not,” Asafov said. “This is an attempt to somehow, through harsh rhetoric, draw attention to the fact that Ukraine is being betrayed, and it is in this context that such statements are made.”

The political scientist suggested that Kyiv noticed a change in the priorities of the European Union. The most acute for the EU are the problems of its own energy system, the state of the economy and the passage of the coming winter, Asafov said.

According to Asafov, Europe believes that it has already done everything possible for Ukraine and even more. Now she needs to turn her attention to her own problems.

So it is quite logical that the countries clarify with the Ukrainian side its readiness to enter into peace negotiations. The history of armed conflict close to the borders worries everyone. But it is clear that Ukraine perceives this extremely painfully. Alexander Asafovpolitical scientist

In July, Dmitry Kuleba said that Kyiv would negotiate with Moscow only after the defeat of Russia on the battlefield. Other conditions for Ukraine, he believes, are unacceptable.