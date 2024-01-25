Politico: Europe is unable to defend itself without the US and NATO

Europe is vulnerable and unable to defend itself without help from the United States and NATO. This is reported by Politico.

“Europe is not only not ready for war, it is not preparing for war,” Benjamin Tallis, a senior researcher at the German think tank DGAP, pointed out the low EU defense capability.

As the publication notes, without the United States, the European Union (EU) has neither the military equipment nor the manpower to confront Moscow in a high-intensity conflict. “Europeans are incapable of defending themselves,” stated former US Ambassador to Poland Daniel Fried.

Russia continues to outnumber European NATO countries in the number of tanks, artillery systems and aircraft. Without Washington, Europe will be woefully underequipped. It is also aware of the need to improve the availability and readiness of European ground forces, as well as address labor shortages in the military sector.

Earlier, the leader of the center-right European People's Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, called on EU countries to prepare for a war without the support of NATO and the United States. According to him, the return of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States is a potential threat to the European defense sector.