The European Commission has proposed to allow a certain category of tourists to enter the territory of the European Union. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the official document, such a decision applies to “optional travel”. The EC considers it possible to weaken the restrictions, taking into account the stabilization of the epidemiological situation with COVID-19 and the successful vaccination of citizens.

Thus, those who have been fully vaccinated with drugs approved in the EU will freely come to European countries. The last vaccination must be delivered at least two weeks before travel.

On April 26, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with The New York Times that the European Union is ready to welcome all tourists. At the same time, an important condition for this remains the availability of a vaccine that is allowed in the EU.

So far, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved four drugs for vaccination against COVID-19: the American-German consortium Pfizer and BioNTech, the American company Moderna, the British-Swedish AstraZeneca and the American company Johnson & Johnson.