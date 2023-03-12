Asia Times: U.S. assistance in Kiev’s preparations for an attack on Crimea threatens Europe with a catastrophe

Ukraine’s attempt to launch an attack on the Crimea with the support of the United States will turn into a disaster for Europe. This was warned by Asia Times columnist Stephen Brian.

The journalist suggested that “the spring offensive, for which Ukraine is seriously preparing, was probably planned in the Pentagon, and not in Kyiv.” In his opinion, Washington could take part in the operation covertly, for example, by sending US or NATO Air Force pilots to fly fighter jets repainted in Ukrainian markings.

Brian pointed out that in doing so, the conflict could escalate into a full-scale war between Russia and NATO.

State Department approves strikes on Crimea

Earlier, Deputy Head of the State Department Victoria Nuland indicated that the United States considers military bases in Crimea to be legitimate targets for Ukraine. She stressed that Washington supports Kyiv’s intentions to destroy them.

On February 8, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov also said that Kyiv should “destroy” Russian facilities that are damaging the country. The politician clarified that we are talking about “certain points” that are located on the territory of Russia.

On March 10, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, promised to arrange a “hot and very, very hot season” in Crimea. According to him, Kyiv will explain that Ukraine should be treated “not only with respect, but with great fear.”

Later, the vice-speaker of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Bobkov, explained that Podolyak’s promise was an attempt to “stoke the fire of militancy in Ukrainian society.” “He [Подоляк] says this so that this fire will continue to smolder. And the more this fire goes out, the more radical statements we will hear, ”the politician said.

Kyiv plans to launch a counteroffensive

Earlier, Mykhailo Podolyak said that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would begin in two months. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to increase the supply of heavy artillery shells of 155 mm caliber. However, the official noted that Kyiv is not in a hurry and intends to reorganize within the next two months.

On March 10, French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to help Kyiv launch a counteroffensive. At the same time, the French leader urged to prevent the conflict in Ukraine from turning into a global confrontation. In turn, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that countries want Ukraine to win.

Reserve colonel and military observer Gennady Alekhin noted that Kyiv had already begun preparations for a counteroffensive. According to the colonel, the Ukrainian side is preparing two shock corps in the countries of Eastern Europe and on the territory of Ukraine itself. “They say in different ways who will be in the south, in the Melitopol region, so that later they can go to the Crimea. Who says that there will be a blow in another place,” he said, adding that now it is “difficult to judge”.

The expert expressed the opinion that the spring-summer campaign will be of decisive importance in the further conduct and timing of the Russian special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. He emphasized that this campaign will be the most important hot phase in the relationship between Russia and NATO, “during which the Americans will already understand whether they can stop our Russian offensive or they will have to, they will be forced to go to plan B,”