A passport with pages full of stamps is often a trophy for travelers. But this collection of landmarks could significantly decrease from 2024, when the European Union intends to adopt a new system of authorization to enter its borders, replacing physical marking on paper with a digital verification of tourist data.

Yes, 29 countries in Europe want to stop stamping international travellers’ passports. For this, the Entry/Exit System (EES) is being developed, or Entry and Exit System, which will gather a series of information about travelers. It can be used by people who are not citizens of the European Union and who come from countries where an entry visa is not required – such as Brazil. Electronic verification will be mandatory for travelers staying a maximum of 90 days (divided into a period of up to 180 days) within EU borders.

The main objectives of the change, according to the European authorities, are to improve the flow in the immigration process at ports and airports, increase border security and prevent the entry of people who have already stayed longer than allowed in the states of the economic bloc.

The main data collected will be: personal information (those in the passport), biometrics (face and finger prints), length of stay during the trip and history of entry and stay in European Union countries. The system will only work for those who have a biometric passport, the one that comes with a chip with scanned traveler information and which is the only one issued by Brazil since 2010.

How will it work?

As soon as he arrives at the immigration area, the foreign traveler will find self-service totems, where he will have his biometrics verified and his personal data confirmed. If there is still no information on the EES, which will happen for those traveling for the first time under the new system, it will be possible to provide the data on these same machines.

After going through the totem pole, the traveler will proceed to the cabins of the immigration officers, who will only be able to deal with the most direct questions, such as the purpose of the trip and financial conditions. The idea is that the more trips a person makes, the larger their database will be registered in the EES and the faster the decision-making process will be on the part of the immigration agent.

On the security side, the new system will make it possible to share EES data with police and border authorities in the bloc. The traveler’s entry and stay history will also be available to officials, who will be able to bar those people who have already exceeded the maximum permitted stay time.

Where will it count?

The system, still under development, will be adopted by almost all countries of the European Union and the Schengen Area: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy , Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Of the bloc, the only two nations that will still remain stamping international visitors’ passports will be Ireland and Cyprus. Anyone who likes to book a trip with a souvenir already knows where to go.

And that electronic visa?

The EES is being developed in parallel with the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), the electronic visa that the European Commission plans to implement in 2024, after successive delays.

Designed to increase internal security on the continent, Etias will be a prior entry authorization, which citizens of 60 countries (including Brazil) must apply for before traveling to any destination within the Schengen Area. The authorization is for trips of up to 90 days and will be valid for three years.

The entire application process will be done online and will cost 7 euros (just over R$ 38), but minors and those over 70 years old will be exempt from paying the fee. And people with passports from members of the European Union, of course, will be able to travel without having to apply for a new electronic visa.