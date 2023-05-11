Neither Big Brotherneither Minority Report and, if possible, a world less orwellian of what already is. The European Parliament has taken this Thursday a first step, which is actually a giant leap, to make Europe the first region in the world to regulate the still largely unknown possibilities, and risks, of artificial intelligence (AI) and its most advanced versions, both those already known and those yet to be developed. Two years after the Commission presented its proposal for an AI regulation, MEPs want generative models, which at the time were unknown to the general public and which are capable of creating both images (see the famous fake photo of the Pope wearing a striking white feather coat) as texts, especially the very fashionable and so worrying ChatGPT, are obliged to comply with additional transparency measures, to make it clear above all that they have been created using AI.

Concerned about the potential negative effects on the rights and freedoms of citizens that this technology may have in the hands of unscrupulous companies or governments, the MEPs have also expanded the limitations contained in the original proposal of the European Commission: thus they propose to prohibit the “uses intrusive and discriminatory AI”, especially biometric systems in real time or ex-post in public spaces, with very few exceptions for security reasons. One of the rapporteurs of the legislative proposal, the Italian MEP Brando Benifei, summed up the idea of ​​providing Europe with legislation with an “ethical and anthropomorphic” approach to “gain the trust of citizens” in these systems that affect and they will continue to affect their lives without impeding, at the same time, the advance of new technologies.

The text approved this Thursday with a large majority —84 votes in favour, 7 against and 12 abstentions— in a joint session of the Civil Liberties and Internal Market commissions should still be validated by the plenary session of the European Parliament, probably in the middle of June. From that moment, negotiations with the Council (that is, the States), which already established its position in December, and with the Commission, the so-called trialogues, can begin to agree on a final text. The commissioner behind the legislative proposal, Thierry Breton, has expressed his hope that the so-called AI Act (Artificial Intelligence Law) can enter into force in the Twenty-seven at the latest in 2025.

“We are about to achieve a legislative milestone in the digital landscape, not only in Europe, but for the whole world,” Benifei celebrated about the legislative text, which in the short year that it has been worked on in the European Parliament has received more than 3,000 amendments. . AI is going to be something that “is going to be stalking us in some way for the rest of our lives,” confirmed the president of the Civil Liberties Commission, the Spanish Juan Fernando López Aguilar.

More information

Organizations fighting against the ability of AI to perform mass biometric surveillance have especially welcomed the privacy advocacy of the passed amendments. These extend the list of uses of AI systems already prohibited in the Commission’s original proposal, which already vetoed the so-called social credit systems. From now on, it should also include both real-time remote biometric identification systems in public spaces (such as facial recognition) and subsequent identification, with the sole exception of their use by authorities to investigate serious crimes, as long as they have a judicial authorization.

MEPs also include in the list of prohibitions biometric categorization systems that use “sensitive characteristics” such as gender, race, ethnicity, religion or political orientation, except for “therapeutic” use. Predictive surveillance systems to assess the risk of a person or group of people of committing a crime or offense (based on the profiling, location of said persons or on their criminal past) should also be prohibited, as well as recognition systems of emotions by both the police and border agents or in workplaces or schools. Finally, the random tracking of biometric data from social networks or surveillance cameras to create or expand facial recognition databases is also prohibited, one of the main demands of civil organizations concerned about the potential Big Brother of these new technologies.

“From a biometric surveillance point of view, we are totally delighted with the text,” says Ella Jakubowska, an analyst at the European digital rights NGO EDRi. Her organization has been very active in Brussels supporting a restrictive stance on these tools.

“Facial recognition cameras on the streets or live analysis of surveillance video footage will have to stop,” explains Jakubowska. Nor will it be allowed to search for people from images, closing the doors to applications of the Clearview type. “That is very good news,” considers the British.

The police will still be able to operate these systems, but with new restrictions: always retrospectively (not in real time) and in the context of specific crimes, to search for specific people and with a warrant. “There is still a long way to go until the final text is approved, which may change. But today we must rejoice at this significant triumph of human rights”, says Jakubowska.

regulation by use

In order to ensure that a regulation like this, which regulates technologies in constant transformation, does not become outdated even before its entry into force, the AI ​​regulation is based not on regulating specific technologies, but on their uses, creating categories ranging from risk “unacceptable” (prohibited by law) to other minors who are accepted, although subjected to rigorous controls so that they do not affect the freedoms and rights of citizens. In their proposal, the MEPs expand in this sense the classification of “high risk areas”, allowed but subject to strict obligations before a product in this category can be placed on the market. Thus, they include in it those AI systems that may affect the health or safety of citizens, as well as their fundamental rights or the environment. They also categorize as “high risk” AI systems that can “influence voters in political campaigns”, as well as recommendation systems used by social platforms.

So that the European regulations can be applied to new technologies such as the generative systems of ChatGPT, which should enter the category of “high risk”, the MEPs also add new definitions: on the one hand, they include the concept of “foundational model”, or large model, to cover generative AI —capable of creating new original audio, text or image content from the observation of other data. They also add the definition “general-purpose AI systems”, which they explain as “an AI system that can be used for and adapted to a broad spectrum of applications for which it was not intentionally and specifically designed”, and which should include those “foundational models”.

The providers of these foundational models must, according to the proposal of the MEPs, guarantee a “robust protection” of the fundamental rights of citizens, for which they must “evaluate and mitigate risks, comply with the European design, information and environmental requirements” and be “registered” in the EU database.

Generative models like ChatGPT will have to meet additional “transparency” requirements: thus, they will have to make it clear that the content was generated by an AI system. In addition, they must design their models in such a way that they prevent them from creating illegal content and, in the interest of copyright protection, they must publish the data used for the training of these systems, in such a way that if an author believes that Your rights have been violated through the use of your material by algorithms, you can resort to existing legal channels in the EU to claim or demand compensation.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.