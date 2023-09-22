The European Union is considering whether it can force tech companies to make social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat less addictive. Tricks that lead to endless scrolling would then be banned, just like automatically starting videos. At the initiative of MEP Kim van Sparrentak, a first step towards legislation was taken this week. “No self-discipline can compete with the tricks of tech companies.”
Hans Nijenhuis
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Europe #rid #addictive #apps #Affects #brain #development #young #age