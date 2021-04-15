The European Union (EU) aims to put a limit to technological advances around the permitted uses of the mechanisms of Artificial Intelligence (AI), in particular, those mass surveillance systems or those that carry out evaluations of people, while high-risk systems will have a increased supervision.

This was reflected in the draft prepared by European community organizations accessed by The Verge site, filtered on the Internet, but which is expected to be officially announced next week.

The new regulation provides that EU member states must constitute a common advisory council, made up of experts and dedicated to validating AI systems considered high risk.

The draft also states that companies that market AI systems banned in the EU, even if they are based in other parts of the world, will be able to face fines that could reach up to 4 percent of your global income, as is already the case with violators of the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD).

The types of Artificial Intelligence prohibited

The types of AI systems banned by the EU will include those of “indiscriminate surveillance” on a massive scale, both those that track people in physical environments and those that use or extract aggregated data for other systems.

The Union is also studying vetoing AI technologies that make people’s social evaluations, and that for example make estimates of their reliability based on their behavior or that predict their personality.

Likewise, the EU establishes in its draft several types of AI that become subject to greater regulation, as is the case of systems considered “high risk”.

They are also defined all of them that can pose a risk to physical security, such as automatic driving systems, or those that can affect people’s lives, such as AI to hire employees, make court decisions or grant financial credits.

In these cases, the systems will need to be reviewed and approved by AI expert advisory boards before they go into operation, ensuring that have human supervision.

Another piece of information that will be taken into account when evaluating these systems is that have not trained with biased data, as contemplated in the draft.

All these tasks will be carried out by a new body, called European Council of Artificial Intelligence, which is expected to be made up of AI experts from all EU member countries.

The draft to be managed by this body also mentions the facial recognition systems in public spaces, for which a special authorization will be required.

While also will require AI systems to identify themselves when people interact with them, except in cases where it is “obvious from the context of use”, they clarified.

SL