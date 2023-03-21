The message is evidently not yet clear for the European Union, which continues to propose stringent rules intended to affect continental mobility, triggering strong controversies in a rather complex political scenario. After the sensational halt to the approval of the ban on the sale of cars with combustion engines in the 27 EU countries from 1 January 2035, followed by the meeting of as many as 8 member countries which also seriously questioned the Euro 7 anti-pollution standards expected for 2025, the European Parliament still seems to be relaunching, with a vote in the Transport Committee which heralds rather clear-cut impositions on urban mobility. The text designed to encourage the reduction of carbon emissions, traffic, noise, improving air quality, was adopted with 35 votes in favor, none against and 5 abstentions. The draft resolution on the new framework for urban mobility in the EU will now pass to the examination of the plenary of the European Parliament and will be voted in one of the next sessions in Strasbourg. Following up on intentions that can already be discussed.