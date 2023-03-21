The project to reform urban mobility has been approved by the Transport Committee of the EU Parliament: reduction of circulating cars and speed limits in urban areas, but also the “EU car-free day”
The message is evidently not yet clear for the European Union, which continues to propose stringent rules intended to affect continental mobility, triggering strong controversies in a rather complex political scenario. After the sensational halt to the approval of the ban on the sale of cars with combustion engines in the 27 EU countries from 1 January 2035, followed by the meeting of as many as 8 member countries which also seriously questioned the Euro 7 anti-pollution standards expected for 2025, the European Parliament still seems to be relaunching, with a vote in the Transport Committee which heralds rather clear-cut impositions on urban mobility. The text designed to encourage the reduction of carbon emissions, traffic, noise, improving air quality, was adopted with 35 votes in favor, none against and 5 abstentions. The draft resolution on the new framework for urban mobility in the EU will now pass to the examination of the plenary of the European Parliament and will be voted in one of the next sessions in Strasbourg. Following up on intentions that can already be discussed.
The start of the text is generic, even desirable in glimpsing the role of artificial intelligence and the digitization of road infrastructures as a means of improving transport efficiency, reducing travel times and costs and alleviating traffic congestion. The quotation by the MEPs is obligatory, recalling how every year around 22,600 people lose their lives on EU roads, 39% of which as a result of accidents in urban areas, where two thirds of the victims are pedestrians, cyclists or bikers. On the other hand, the direction of a clear reduction in the number of cars circulating in city areas will certainly give more scope for controversy, with the contextual indication for EU countries to limit speed in residential areas to 30 km/h. All of this, with a level of taxation that until now has been strictly reserved by Italian legislation to the municipal authorities, as well as the establishment of an EU car-free day” which in fact amounts to a traffic stop.
