The Telegraph: Europe must prepare for US withdrawal from NATO

Europe must prepare for a possible US withdrawal from NATO. About this British newspaper The Telegraph said a number of diplomats from NATO member countries.

According to the publication, countries need to make a plan and think about their options in the event that Donald Trump is elected US president and fulfills his threat to leave the organization if European countries do not invest more in ensuring their security.

Trump's comments about US membership in NATO are undeniably worrying, and no one knows what will happen next, according to one European diplomat. There is also an opinion that the politician’s words only once again emphasized Europe’s excessive dependence on the United States, and Europe needs to discuss how to protect itself in case the country leaves NATO.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that European leaders were very frightened by former President Donald Trump's statements about NATO. He emphasized that the policies of his competitor in future elections are “completely contrary to the interests” of the United States.