MEP Beck urged to “convince” the leadership of South Africa to stop cooperating with Russia

The Republic of South Africa (SAR) must be dissuaded from cooperating with Russia, in particular through joint exercises, said German MEP Gunnar Beck. In his appeal to the European Commission (available to Lenta.ru), the parliamentarian called for an assessment of the risks of such cooperation for the European Union.

Speaking about the potential threat of the Russian-African military partnership, the MEP recalled the context of this cooperation, which, in his opinion, causes concern.

January 19, 2023 South Africa confirmed its plans to conduct joint military exercises off its eastern coast from February with the navies of Russia and China. The South African National Defense Forces said a military exercise called Operation Mosi (Smoke.) “approx. Tapes.ru”) are designed to “strengthen the already flourishing relationship between South Africa, Russia and China.” On Monday, January 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor,” Beck said.

In connection with the above facts, the parliamentarian asked what risk this cooperation poses for the European Union, and also called on the European Commission to “persuade” South Africa to refuse cooperation with Russia.

Given the European Commission’s tough stance on Russia, how will the Vice President/High Representative convince the South African government to reverse its decision to cooperate with the Russian and Chinese navies? As Vice President/High Representative [Еврокомисии] evaluates the risk that this enhanced cooperation and, in particular, Operation Mosi pose to European security? Gunnar BeckEP member for Germany

Earlier, the European Union called on the Republic of South Africa to influence Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine. Thus, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that South Africa should use its relations with Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine.