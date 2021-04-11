The head of the leading faction of the European Parliament – the European People’s Party (EPP) – Manfred Weber called on the United States, together with Europe, to tighten sanctions against Russia, writes TASS…

He called for tougher restrictions in the event of an escalation of the situation in eastern Ukraine. Weber claims that Moscow is allegedly “continuing the course of dangerous provocations,” and “the strengthening of the military presence around eastern Ukraine is a test of the West,” Weber said.

The head of the faction stressed that freezing the oligarchs’ accounts or disconnecting Russia from SWIFT should become real options in the event of an escalation.

In March, the European Union extended the individual sanctions against Russia for another six months over Ukraine. The sanctions against those who are considered responsible for “undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine” concern 177 citizens and 48 legal entities. This is the freezing of their foreign accounts and blocking access to various economic resources of the EU.

The EU Council reminds that it does not recognize the annexation of Crimea to Russia. Sanctions in this regard against the Russians were introduced in March 2014.