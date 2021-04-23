MEP from the Czech Republic in the European Parliament Kateřina Konecna said RIA Newsthat the country’s special services should immediately provide more evidence of the possible involvement of Russia in the explosions at the ammunition depot.

“It turns out that we know who did it, but we just don’t know if they were there, and we do not have the weapons that they used? Doesn’t sound like a compelling argument, ”she said.

According to the MEP, Russia and the Czech Republic need to stop unfriendly rhetoric and start contacts in order to stabilize the current situation.

Relations between Russia and the Czech Republic have deteriorated amid accusations against the Russian special services, which Prague considers to be involved in an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. In this regard, she expelled 18 diplomats, who are suspected of working for the special services, and Moscow, in response, declared 20 employees of the Czech embassy persona non grata.

Following the Czech Republic, Slovakia expelled Russian diplomats. They called on three employees of the diplomatic mission to leave the country within seven days.