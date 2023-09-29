In this edition of Europe Today we talk about the recent coups d’état that have occurred in recent months on the African continent, especially in the Sahel region. There have been 10 seizures of power by the military in the last four years; the most recent in Niger and Gabon. What kind of consequences can this situation bring for the European Union? What should be your role? We analyzed it with MEPs Soraya Rodríguez, from the Renew Europe group, and Antonio López-Istúriz, from the European People’s Party.

