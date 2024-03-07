





13:59 Europe Today © France 24

At the beginning of her mandate, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged the European Union to do everything possible to end violence against women. How much has been achieved in terms of gender equality in the EU, now that the legislature is about to end? On the occasion of March 8, we talked about this topic in this edition of Europe Today with MEPs Laura Ballarín, from the Social Democratic Party, and Soraya Rodríguez, from the Renew Europe group.