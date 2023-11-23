In this edition of Europe Today we address two pioneering laws that regulate the way large internet platforms must operate in the European Union: the Digital Services Law and the Digital Markets Law. We discussed the issue with the MEPs members of the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee of the European Parliament (IMCO): Laura Ballarín, from the social democratic group, and Pablo Arias Echeverría, from the European People’s Party.

#Europe #Today #digital #laws #adopted #European #Union