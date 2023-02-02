In this episode of Europe Today we take stock of these three years since the United Kingdom left the European Union. The promises of a more prosperous future for the British after the separation of the bloc dissipated over time, in a United Kingdom immersed in political chaos and whose economy is not recovering. We analyze the impact of Brexit as seen from the EU by the hand of MEPs Inma Rodríguez-Piñero, from the Social Democratic group, and Antonio López-Istúriz, from the European People’s Party.

