In this episode of Europe Today we analyze the strategic autonomy plans of the European Union, after French President Emmanuel Macron questioned the US policy towards China. The EU is trying to depend less on other partners, such as the United States, in order to be more sovereign in defense or in the economy and, consequently, maintain its weight on the international scene. That is why the bloc has implemented measures that, without distancing itself from the US, seek to set its own agenda.