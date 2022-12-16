In this edition of Europe Today we analyze the key points of this 2022, inevitably marked by the war in Ukraine that broke out at the end of February. The conflict has meant a before and after at a geopolitical and economic level. What consequences await the European Union when it will soon be a year since the invasion began? We discussed it with MEPs: Ernest Urtasun, from the Los Verdes group, and Eva Poptcheva, from the Renew Europe group.

#Europe #Today #RussianUkrainian #conflict #impact #Europe