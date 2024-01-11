





13:33 Europe Today © France 24

In this edition of Europe Today we address the rise of the extreme right in the European Union just when a key year begins: the elections to the European Parliament are held at the beginning of June, with fear that the majorities will change and the extreme right will have a greater presence in that chamber. What do the different far-right parties have in common? What impact can it have on the elections? We analyzed it with MEPs Javi López, from the social democratic group, and Jordi Cañas, from the Renew Europe group.