In this edition of Europe Today we address the European Victims' Rights Law, which covers the protection of all victims in the EU equally. The objective is to ensure that all European citizens have minimum rights guaranteed throughout the territory when they are victims of a crime. We analyze the importance of this law with two legislators who work on it in the European Parliament: Soraya Rodríguez, from the Renew Europe group, and Javier Zarzalejos, from the European People's Party.