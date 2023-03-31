First modification:
In this chapter of Europe Today we talk about artificial intelligence, a reality already present in many situations of daily life, although we are not always aware of it. The European Union has already begun to legislate on the matter, becoming the first region in the world to do so, and also to help invest in this technology. However, relying on artificial intelligence also carries risks, especially when making decisions without human oversight.
