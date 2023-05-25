





With a year to go before the elections to the European Parliament are held, we ask ourselves: what has been done so far in the European Union and what still has to be approved? We analyzed it with MEPs Antonio López-Isturiz, from the European People’s Party, and Eva Poptcheva, from the Renew Europe group. We address the measures taken due to the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the fight against climate change and relations between the EU and Latin America, among other far-reaching issues.