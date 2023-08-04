On this week’s program we talk about the conclusions of the last European summit at the end of June, focused mainly on Ukraine, but also on economic relations with China and migration. We analyzed the conclusions with MEPs Inma Rodriguez-Piñero, from the Social Democratic group, and with José Ramon Bauzá, from the Renew Europe group.

After the last European Summit, the head of the Union’s foreign policy European (EU), Josep Borrell has proposed a $22.4 billion fund to pay for arms, ammunition and military aid to Ukraine over four years, but the plan will need further scrutiny from the EU.

The agenda of the leaders of the community bloc has been marked by international relations, especially since the start of the war in Ukraine. The role of Brussels in favor of kyiv implies a readjustment of trade policies with Russia, but also with China.

The EU wants to minimize its economic dependence on Beijing after the bitter experience with the Russian gas market. Furthermore, the international community has accused China of not strongly condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Russian customs, Chinese state military contractors supplied navigation equipment, fighter jet parts, drones and other goods, but did not say whether that could trigger US retaliation.

“China has been conducting normal economic and trade cooperation with countries around the world, including Russia,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said. He added that Sino-Russian cooperation “is not directed at a third party or subject to interference and coercion from a third party.”

Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared before the February 2022 invasion that their governments had a “limitless” friendship. Beijing declares itself neutral in the war, but has blocked efforts to censor Moscow at the United Nations and has repeated Russian justifications for the attack.