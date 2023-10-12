In this edition of Europe Today we talk about machismo in sport, after the outbreak of the Rubiales case, the scandal involving the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, when he kissed the National Team player, Jenni, without consent. Beautiful, at the World Cup celebration last August.

The plenary session of the European Parliament recently debated this, and that is why we addressed machismo in sport from the European perspective with MEPs Diana Riba, from the Greens-European Free Alliance group, and with Lina Galvez, from the Social Democratic group.

