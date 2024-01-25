





13:16 Europe Today © France 24

In this episode of Europe Today we discuss the recent agreement on the Migration and Asylum Pact reached by the European institutions, three years after its initial proposal. This set of measures seeks to improve migration management at European borders, an issue that has generated divisions between European countries in recent years. Will it be effective? We analyzed it with the MEP of the social democratic group, Javier Moreno, and that of the European People's Party, Javier Zarzalejos.