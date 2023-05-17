In this edition of Europe Today we cover the negotiations of the European Union’s migration pact, which are progressing slowly three years after the proposal was presented. Will the EU be capable of managing a policy that has divided the bloc’s countries for years? We analyzed it with MEPs: Jordi Cañas, from the Renew Europe group, and Javier Zarzalejos, from the European People’s Party.
