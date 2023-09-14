





13:46 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will deliver her annual State of the European Union address to the European Parliament on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 in Strasbourg. © Jean-François Badias, AP

This week in Europe Today we analyze the State of the Union speech by the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen. This is the last speech before the European elections, which will take place next June. We analyze the proposals and the balance of the European legislature with MEPs Javier Moreno, from the social democratic group, and with Sira Rego, from the European Left.