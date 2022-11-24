“Discount time in the face of the climate crisis has arrived.” This was the message of the UN during this year’s Climate Conference held in Egypt, after presenting its Interim Report on the State of the World Climate, in which it warns that the Earth has warmed more than 1.1 degrees Celsius since late nineteenth century. What policies has the European Union taken to deal with the problem? It is the subject of analysis in this chapter of Europe Today.

Maximum temperatures and adverse events are becoming increasingly common episodes. According to the latest data from the World Meteorological Organization, Europe is the continent in which the temperature increased the most: it increased more than twice that of the rest of the planet during the last decade.

The European Union has undertaken several measures to fight the climate crisis, such as reducing polluting emissions by at least 55% by 2030, but scientists warn that this is not enough.

Likewise, there are doubts about how the current energy crisis will affect climate objectives. Many countries extended the life of nuclear power plants after reducing dependence on Russia or will continue to burn coal, slowing down a fight from which it is impossible to reverse.