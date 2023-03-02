A year ago, the world was surprised by Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory and as expected, different blocs responded by strongly rejecting the actions of President Vladimir Putin in his so-called “special military operation”. For its part, the European bloc has said that its principles have been attacked and has reacted firmly. How accurate is your answer? What are the changes for the continent? We analyze it in this installment of Europe Today.

The war in Ukraine has dragged on for longer than expected and there are fears that the fighting is frozen in time as a solution seems to be some way off while millions of people are being affected.

Since February 24, 2022, the European Union has repeatedly assured that it seeks peace and that human rights are respected, in addition to avoiding at all costs an experience like that of World War II.

How successful has been the response of the European bloc in the last year? We analyzed it together with MEPs Javi López, from the Social Democratic Group and José Ramon Bauzá, from the Renew Europe group.