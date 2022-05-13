The European Union was created in 1958 by six countries: France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Italy. It arose from the idea that if countries are united economically, the closer their ties will be and the more difficult it will be to wage war between them. The group has been enlarged several times: the last accession was that of Croatia, in July 2013. The EU currently consists of 27 member countries. But the process of accession to the bloc is extensive and rigorous. We analyze it in our program.

Between the 1970s and 1990s, the EU enlargement process was slow: nine more countries joined, including the United Kingdom, Spain and Finland. For a decade, the European Union remained with 15 countries. But at the beginning of the 2000s, the great expansion to the east was made and 12 more countries entered, almost all of them former Soviet ones. In 2013, the last one, Croatia, was added.

Currently, Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro and Turkey, who have been in negotiations for more than 20 years, continue to wait as candidates to enter the bloc.

Waiting to become candidates are Bosnia and Kosovo; and more recently, Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine. The latter requested it after the invasion of Russia, it is expected that before summer the capitals approve if they give him the status of a candidate.