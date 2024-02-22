In several European countries there is great unrest among farmers; Not all of them demand the same thing, but there is a common link: they ask the European Union to make their demands heard. In this episode of Europe Today we ask ourselves what is happening to the countryside and what the possible solutions are, at a crucial moment, just four months before the European elections. We spoke about it with the MEP of the social democratic group Clara Aguilera and with Gabriel Mato, of the European People's Party.

