In this episode of Europe Today we address the challenges of 2024 for the European Union. This year will be marked by the electoral agenda: EU citizens will elect their new representatives in the European Parliament. We also analyze the United States' relations with the European bloc and the impact of conflicts in the world, especially in Ukraine and Gaza. We spoke about it with the MEP of the Left group Idoia Villanueva; and with Antonio López-Istúriz, from the European People's Party.

