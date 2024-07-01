Europe | The United States raised the security threat level of its European military bases

Europe|According to the sources of the AP news agency, the increase in the threat level is due to several large public events taking place in Europe and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

United States raised the security threat level at its military bases in Europe over the weekend.

The security threat is estimated to be at Charlie level, which is the second highest level of the five-step scale. In practice, raising the threat level means additional security measures at military bases, but it is up to the commander of each base to decide what exactly these measures are, says news agency AP.

Next to the US Army Stars and Stripes media reported on Sunday that, for example, at the Spangdahlem airbase in Germany, aircrew members were prohibited from wearing their uniforms outside the base on Saturday.

In Stuttgart, on the other hand, some of the base’s services, such as some restaurants and barbershops, are not available due to the increased threat level, says Stars and Stripes. Remote jobs are also being added.

of the United States according to the army, the Charlie threat level is applied, for example, when intelligence indicates that terrorist activity or attacks targeting personnel or bases are likely, says US CNN.

A US official stationed in Europe stated to CNN that he has not seen that level in use for at least ten years.

The U.S. European Command commented on the threat level increase by stating that “various factors affect the security of the U.S. military community abroad.”

According to the official sources of the AP news agency, the threat level increase is due to several large public events taking place in Europe, such as the Paris Olympics and the European football championships in Germany, as well as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

However, the authorities were not aware of any specific threat.